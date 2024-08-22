1st World Women’s Forum commences in Ulaanbaatar

Under the auspices of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, the World Women’s Forum commences in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on August 22, 2024. The Forum, under the theme “Towards a Greener Future” is co-hosted by the Office of the President of Mongolia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, and the UN in Mongolia, Montsame reports.

President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa opened the Forum and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, President of the Mongolian Women’s Association B. Oyungerel, President of the Republic of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, First Lady of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova, Vice President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Pany Yathotou, and other guests gave speeches.

The Forum reaffirms Mongolia’s initiatives and actions to improve women’s rights and ensure gender equality on the global stage. Women leaders from all over the world, including representatives from governments and international organizations, business owners, and social activists are participating in the first World Women’s Forum.

Besides the plenary meeting, the World Women’s Forum will have the following six thematic sessions:

Women leaders accelerating environmental action

Sustainable Future: Role of Women in Shaping Food Systems

Towards Gender Equal Economies

The importance of education in empowering women and girls, and its impact

Gender Equality in Sports, Arts, and Culture

Women in Digital Economy

The two-day Forum will issue a concluding document, integrating recommendations of the thematic sessions.

During the Forum, an art exhibition titled “The Face of Leadership 17” is taking place to display the actions of the generations of women who have strived to implement the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.