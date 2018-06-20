1yo child, abandoned by his mother at hospital, dies

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A one-year-old toddler was abandoned by his mother at the hospital in Karaganda.

Later the child was admitted to the baby house. His mother explained that she had to leave the toddler at the hospital for she has two more little children at home left unattended. She promised to take soon the baby boy back home.



"Unfortunately, the child succumbed to the congenital heart disease on June 17. The doctors fought for his life till the last breath," press secretary of the regional healthcare department Aizhan Isa said.