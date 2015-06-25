2,000 Kazakh pilgrims arriving in SA for Umrah

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - The number of Kazakh pilgrims to perform Umrah during Ramadan is expected to touch 2,000, according to Consul General Madiyar Ismailov.

"Of the number, 1,000 are expected to come during the last 10 days of the holy month. For Haj, we expect 5,000 pilgrims," he said. He noted that the number of Kazakh pilgrims coming to the Kingdom has been increasing over the years because "we have made a campaign to this effect since the 1990s." Kazakh pilgrims started coming to the Kingdom for Umrah from 1991. "It costs a lot for a Kazakh pilgrim to come here to perform Umrah during Ramadan or Haj, but our citizens are trying their best," he said. Source: Arab News