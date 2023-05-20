EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 20 May 2023 | GMT +6

    2,000 to compete in Astana Half Marathon 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 21 the Kazakh capital will host the 2023 Astana Half Marathon. The runners will choose 21.1 km or 5 km race distances, Kazinform cites the akimat’s official website.

    The half marathon is organized by the Astana Marathon with the support of the Astana akimat.

    It is a perfect start for the first timers to get trained for the Astana Marathon 2023 with the main distance of 42.2 km scheduled for September 3.

    Some 2,000 aged 16-75 years old from Great Britain, the U.S., Poland, Russia, Ukraine and all over Kazakhstan registered for the half marathon.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!