    08:26, 27 October 2021 | GMT +6

    2,052 more beat COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,052 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    127 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 401 in Almaty, 145 in Akmola region, 54 in Aktobe region, 60 in Almaty region, 9 in Atyrau region, 227 in East Kazakhstan, 27 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan, 167 in Karaganda region, 348 in Kostanay region, 21 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Mangistau region, 246 in Pavlodar region, 114 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s total recoveries to 876,699.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
