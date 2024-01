ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Maternity Hospital No3 welcomes birth of the first triplets of year 2019, Kazinform reports citing the Mayor's Office.

The tots - two boys and a girl - were born via C-section on February 19. The boys' weight is 2,149 and 2,290 and the girl's weight is 2,020g.



The mother and her babies feel well and will be released home today.