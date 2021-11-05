EN
    09:14, 05 November 2021 | GMT +6

    2,113 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,113 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 330. East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions have logged the second and third highest numbers of daily recoveries – 312 and 252, respectively.

    Over the past day, West Kazakhstan region has reported 204 COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city – 190, North Kazakhstan region – 168, Karaganda region – 158, Akmola region – 143, and Mangistau region – 125.

    Almaty region has seen 76 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Turkestan region – 40, Aktobe region – 36, Shymkent city – 30, Kyzylorda region – 20, and Atyrau region – 10.

    Eight more people have defeated the virus in Zhambyl region and seven in Kostanay region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 896,581.


