2,131,519 Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Kazakhstan. As of today 2,131,519 Kazakhstanis have already got the 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that is 21% of population subject to vaccination. 1,074,954 were administered the 2nd shot,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting.

«There are enough vaccines at the vaccination rooms the countrywide. There are some 330,000 doses of the first component and 811,000 the second. About 2 mln doses of both components will be delivered in June,» he resumed.