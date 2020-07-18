2,132 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,132 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals over the past day is 2,132 including:

234 in Nur-Sultan city,

175 in Almaty city,

23 in Shymkent city,

152 in Akmola region,

18 in Aktobe region,

105 in Atyrau region,

156 in East Kazakhstan region,

31 in Zhambyl region,

130 in West Kazakhstan region,

70 in Karaganda region,

7 in Kostanay region,

15 in Kyzylorda region,

95 in Mangistau region,

8 in Pavlodar region,

143 in North Kazakhstan region,

770 in Turkestan region.

In total, 42,388 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.