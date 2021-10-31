2,153 more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,153 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

500 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 294 in Almaty, 21 in Shymkent, 125 in Akmola region, 27 in Aktobe region, 144 in Almaty region, 17 in Atyrau region, 176 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 243 in Karaganda region, 12 in Kostanay region, 21 in Kyzylorda region, 152 in Mangistau region, 251 in Pavlodar region, 148 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 885,975.