    15:00, 06 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,192 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hours

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 2,192 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Some 36,000 people were administered the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines so far, Kazinform reports.

    10,796 were given the second dose, the healthcare department of the region reports. Between February 1 and May 4, 35,835 were inoculated the first dose of the Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. There are 26 vaccination rooms and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.


    COVID-19 Atyrau region QazCovid-in Coronavirus Sputnik V
