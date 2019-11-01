2,200 IVF babies born in Kazakhstan every year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty hosts today the XI International Congress of the Kazakhstan Association of Reproductive Medicine on «Modern Approaches to the Treatment of Infertility. Assisted Reproductive Technology: Present and Future,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chiefs of the leading research and clinical centers of the country, reproductive technology specialists, doctors from 18 countries of the world have discussed today the ways of preventing diseases leading to infertility as well as the role of primary healthcare in diagnostics and treatment of sterile marriage.

Sterile marriage remains an important medical and social problem solution of which will improve the demographic situation in the country and the wellbeing of the patients deprived of the opportunity to have children for various reasons.

The conference also focused on distribution of IVF programmes under the ‘statutory free medical assistance’ for the support of socially vulnerable groups of population.

According to President of the Kazakhstan Association of Reproductive Medicine Vyacheslav Lokshin, 15% of wedded couples in Kazakhstan face childbearing problems to date. More than half of them need ART.

He says, 50% of infertility cases in Kazakhstan are caused by men’s reproductive system diseases, 30% are caused by combined infertility of male and female partners, which in turn derive from inflammatory diseases, promiscuous sexual behavior, violation of hygienic principles and norms, varicocele, obesity, unhealthy diet etc.

In his words, more than 18,000 children have been born in Kazakhstan with the help of IVF. 2,200 in-vitro babies are born every year . As many as 8,000 IVF programmes were performed in 2018, 900 of them were performed under the ‘statutory free medical assistance’.

Taking the floor, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov informed the participants of the governmental measures of support of reproductive medicine in Kazakhstan, early detection of diseases and their dynamic monitoring at the level of primary care. «Thanks to the governmental support (quotas), more than 2,700 IVF children were born in Kazakhstan in 2010-2018,» he said.

Master classes on acute problems in embryology, IVF, obstetrics and gynecology with the participation of specialists from India, Israel, Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Japan and Kazakhstan will be held during the conference.

26 IVF centers are operating today in Kazakhstan, 21 of them are private ones.