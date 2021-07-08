2,212 vaccinated people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,212 people, of whom 1,308 received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 904 second jab, have been infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, spokeswoman of the sanitary epidemiological control committee of the Health Ministry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, out of 4 million vaccinated people, 0.05% have so far contracted the virus in the country.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.