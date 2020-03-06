EN
    11:26, 06 March 2020 | GMT +6

    2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM Up to 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 95,333, according to the latest official data by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Five countries, territories and areas reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reports.

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of the virus in a briefing on Wednesday.


