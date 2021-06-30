2,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported, total reaches 114,565 in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - At the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Health for today on June 30, it was reported that 2,246 new cases were detected in Mongolia. More specifically, 1,345 new cases were detected in the capital city, with 901 cases in aimags, MONTSAME reports.

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Mongolia now stands at 114,565.

Furthermore, 15 COVID-19 related deaths have been also reported, raising the country’s death toll to 563. In the past 24 hours, 2,825 patients made recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 78,654.

Of the 14,131 patients currently undergoing treatment, there are 9,502 patients in mild, 3,143 in serious, 1,237 in critical, and 239 in very critical condition.