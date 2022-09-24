2,260 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2,260 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites the Sanitary epidemiological control committee.

Akmola region has logged the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 689. Atyrau region and Almaty city are second and third with 522 and 342 daily recoveries, respectively.

COVID-19 recoveries in triple-digit territory have also been posted in Kostanay region – 331, and West Kazakhstan region – 305.

23 more people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Astana city, and 17 in Karaganda region.

Pavloda region has added nine fresh daily recoveries, North Kazakhstan – seven, Ulytau region – six, East Kazakhstan region – four, Mangistau region – four, and Kyzylorda region – one.

A total of 1,375,256 have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.