2,271 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,271 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in Almaty city – 713. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 200. Ranked third is Akmola region with 178 COVID-19 recoveries.

Akmola and Karaganda regions added 178 and 163 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

152 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 145 – in Almaty region, 136 – in Atyrau region, 109 – in Aktobe region, 77 – in Shymkent city, 64 – in Pavlodar region, 58 – in North Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Mangistau region, 52 – in West Kazakhstan region, 45 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Kyzylorda region, 43 – in Turkestan region, and 39 – in Zhambyl region.

Since the start of the pandemic 820,792 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.