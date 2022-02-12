EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:33, 12 February 2022 | GMT +6

    2,283 new COVID-19 cases detected last day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,283 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    195 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 519 in Almaty, 25 in Shymkent, 180 in Akmola region, 46 in Aktobe region, 214 in Almaty region, 23 in Atyrau region, 112 in East Kazakhstan, 51 in Zhambyl region, 70 in West Kazakhstan, 242 in Karaganda region, 177 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 195 in Pavlodar region, 199 in North Kazakhstan, 11 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 1,287,952.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!