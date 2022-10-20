2-3 years required to complete Kazakh-Russian border demarcation process– FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the terms of full demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan and Russia share more than 7,500 kilometers of border, 70% of which have already been demarcated. The remaining 30% runs through the mountainous areas. It will take about 2-3 years to fully complete the demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border. Of course, both sides have already completed the process of identification of boundaries. The only thing we need is to demarcate the borders,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on the sidelines of the Senate’s session.



