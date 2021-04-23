2,307 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,307 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

457 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 673 in Almaty, 14 in Shymkent, 94 in Akmola region, 212 in Aktobe region, 214 in Almaty region, 86 in Atyrau region, 56 in East Kazakhstan, 31 in Zhambyl region, 138 in West Kazakhstan, 152 in Karaganda region, 53 in Kostanay region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 49 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan, 21 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered from coronavirus the countrywide rose to 257,278.