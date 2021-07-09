EN
    22:28, 09 July 2021 | GMT +6

    2,308 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mongolia

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - At the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Health, it was reported that 2,308 new cases were detected in Mongolia after 12,539 tests performed in the past 24 hours, MONTSAME reports.

    More specifically, 1,367 new cases were detected in the capital city, with 940 cases in rural regions.

    As of today, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Mongolia now stands at 134,270. In the past 24 hours, 2,673 patients made recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 96,513.

    Furthermore, five new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, raising the country's death toll to 660.


