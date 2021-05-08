2,333 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,333 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has recorded the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 530, followed by Almaty city - 427 and Almaty region – 364.

Triple-digit numbers of daily recoveries have also been registered in Karaganda region – 219, Atyrau region – 189, and West Kazakhstan region – 112.

93 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Aktobe region.

80 have recovered in East Kazakhstan region, 69 in Mangistau region, 57 in Kyzylorda region, 56 in Shymkent city, 50 in Pavlodar region, 36 in Turkestan region, 31 in Zhambyl region, 11 in North Kazakhstan region, and nine in Kostanay region.

The country’s number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 291,829.