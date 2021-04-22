2,373 more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 2, 373 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

388 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 724 in Almaty, 327 in Shymkent, 94 in Akmola region, 134 in Aktobe region, 348 in Almaty region, 97 in Atyrau region, 68 in East Kazakhstan, 27 in Zhambyl region, 119 in West Kazakhstan, 177 in Karaganda region, 28 in Kostanay region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 44 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan, 22 in Turkestan region. as a result the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan climbed to 254,971.