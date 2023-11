ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 2-3 on MPV scale has struck three cities of Kazakhstan - Almaty (2-3 points), Shymkent (3 points) and Taraz (2-3M points), according to Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imakulov.

The epicenter of the quake was in 489km southwest from Almaty on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border. No casualties or damages were reported.