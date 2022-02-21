EN
    09:07, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    2,400 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,400 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    According to the commission, the highest number of 668 COVID-19 patients fully recovered in Almaty city. Pavlodar region has the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 537. Coming in third is Akmola region with 288 COVID-19 recoveries reported in the past day.

    216 beat the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 203 in Almaty region, 181 in North Kazakhstan region, 121 in Atyrau region, 90 in Kostanay region, 32 in Karaganda region, 19 in Zhambyl region, 15 in East Kazakhstan region, 13 in Turkestan region, 10 in Kyzylorda region, and 7 in West Kazakhstan region.

    A total of 1,254,041 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


