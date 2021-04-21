2,418 Kazakhstanis more recovered from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 2,418 more recoveries from COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

455 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 680 in Almaty, 26 in Shymkent, 93 in Akmola region, 142 in Aktobe region, 223 in Almaty region, 102 in Atyrau region, 63 in East Kazakhstan, 150 in West Kazakhstan, 153 in Karaganda region, 132 in Kostanay region, 44 in Kyzylorda region, 52 in Mangistau region, 55 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from COVID-19 the nationwide climbed to 252,598.