2,418 people with COVID-19 under inpatient treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 16,736, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,418 are treated as in-patients and 14,318 as out-patients.

217 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 69 in critical condition, and 43 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has added 440 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 640 more people have defeated the disease in the country.



