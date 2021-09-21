2,431 treated for COVID-19 in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has posted 415 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 387 symptomatic and 28 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 481 and admitted 189 people.

COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 2,431 Almaty citizens. 241 people are in intensive care units, 48 are connected to lung ventilation, 115 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 70 on high flow devices in the city.

5,353 citizens of Almaty, 5,103 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 139 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 2,315 and both to 3,113 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 931,261 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 823,333 have been fully vaccinated.

Of the total people vaccinated in the city, 116,774 are over 60.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.