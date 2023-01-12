EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:58, 12 January 2023 | GMT +6

    2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,343 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia as of January 12. Of them, 2,198 have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 145 have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    231 patients are getting hospital treatment, while 2,112 are at home care.

    The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, five are critically ill, and three more patients are on life support.

    As reported before, 138 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. One patient died of coronavirus infection.

    Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country has registered 1,404,642 coronavirus cases. 90,638 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!