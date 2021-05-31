EN
    09:10, 31 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,436 Kazakhstanis more beat COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,436 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    728 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 592 in Almaty, 273 in Shymkent, 166 in Akmola region, 114 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 64 in East Kazakhstan, 30 in West Kazakhstan, 264 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 40 in Kyzylorda region, 34 in Mangistau region, 56 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 22 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus the countrywide climbed to 355,981.


