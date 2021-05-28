EN
    09:34, 28 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,444 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,444 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been registered in Almaty city – 532, followed by Almaty region with 465 daily recoveries. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours– 364

    COVID-19 recoveries have also been recorded in triple digit territory in Shymkent city – 174, Akmola region – 168, West Kazakhstan region – 126, Nur-Sultan city – 110, and Pavlodar region – 109.

    73 have recovered from COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 71 in Aktobe region, 64 in Kostanay region, 42 in Turkestan region, 36 in Zhambyl region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, and 23 in Mangistau region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 348,428.


