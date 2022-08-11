2,458 Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,458 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

1,143 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 503 in Almaty, 69 in Aktobe region, 50 in Almaty region, 16 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 367 in Karaganda region, 11 in Ulytau region, 40 in Kostanay region, 74 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Mangistau region, 23 in Pavlodar region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,334,270.