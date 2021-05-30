2,459 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,459 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking total COVID-19 recoveries to 353,545, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 recovered cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 670. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 333 and 279, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of daily recoveries have also been registered in Shymkent city – 279, Akmola region – 212, Atyrau region – 145, and Almaty region – 102.

89 have beaten COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 84 in East Kazakhstan region, 70 in Pavlodar region, 51 in Mangistau region, 35 in Turkestan region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 19 in Kostanay region, 16 in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 in Zhambyl region.