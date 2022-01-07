2,500 CSTO peacekeepers arrive in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said 2,500 military of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan,» 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev told journalists.

The peacekeepers arrived from Russia, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. He added that all of them were sent to Almaty.

As earlier reported, they are deployed to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time in order to stabilize the situation in the country.