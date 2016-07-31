2,500 people employed in N Kazakhstan under Employment Road Map 2020 program

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 2,500 people have been employed in the North Kazakhstan region under the Employment Road Map 2020 program, the press service of the regional administration informs.

At the regular meeting held in Petropavlovsk, the officials of the region discussed the implementation of the Business Road Map 2020 program in the North Kazakhstan region and utilization of the budget in H1 2016.

4.4 bln tenge have been envisaged this year for the implementation of the Employment Road Map 2020 in the region from the national budget and the National Fund.

The first area of the Road Map provides for of 67 infrastructure projects the implementation of which will let employ 1,064 people. 549 of them will be employed with the help of the employment centres.

The region pays special attention to resettlement of citizens from other regions of the country. Thus, in 2016, North Kazakhstan region set quotas for 101 families-settlers and 108 families of oralmans (repatriates). 83 families or 362 people have already arrived in the region. 164 of them are at working age. 180 children have been provided with places at schools and kindergartens.

First Deputy Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov stressed the importance of implementation of the Employment Road Map 2020 program and ensuring effective utilization of the republican target transfers and conducting clarification work among the population regarding the measures outlined in the program.

The meeting summarized also the results of the local veterinary services’ work in H1 2016.

And the last issue was utilization of budget in the region. Thus, as of July 1, the local budget received around 17 bln tenge while the planned amount was 15 bln 770 mln tenge. So, North Kazakhstan region finished the first half of the year with positive results.