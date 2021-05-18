2,500 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,500 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 352. Coming in second is Akmola region with 327 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region is ranked third with 297 people who beat novel coronavirus. Almaty region is fourth with 290 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

241 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 204 – in Shymkent city, 148 – in Almaty city, 134 – in Kyzylorda region, 110 – in West Kazakhstan region, 99 – in Pavlodar region, 83 – in Atyrau region, 83 – in East Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Mangistau region, 43 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Kostanay region, and 20 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 320,241 since the onset of the pandemic.