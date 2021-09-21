2,543 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On September 21, 2,543 new cases have been detected after conducting tests nationwide within the past 24 hours, reported the Ministry of Health, MONTSAME reports.

More specifically, 1,342 new cases were detected in the capital city, with 1,201 cases in rural regions.

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mongolia now stands at 280,540. 4,883 patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 13 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, raising the country’s death toll to 1053. Currently, 12,329 people are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 whilst 56,800 people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 are being isolated at home.