2,553 get COVID-19 vaccine this weekend in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Atyrau region. 2,553 people more got the vaccine this weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department, as of August 21 and 22 some 2,533 locals were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Between February 1 and August 22, 178,462 were given the 1st dose of the vaccine, while 128,644 were administered the both shots.