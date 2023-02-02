2.5mln people use eGov mobile app on a monthly basis

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Nowadays 80 per cent of public services are handled online, via the eGov mobile application, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said today at the Digital Almaty: Digital Partnership in a New Reality forum being held in Almaty.

«2.5 million people actively use the eGov mobile application in Kazakhstan on a monthly basis. 20 digital documents have already been introduced in the system. 200,000 people use the application every day,» the Minister said.

«As for QR signatures, this tool has already been implemented. Currently any documents may be signed with the use of QR signature,» he added.

2.5 million people have submitted their requests and claims via the eOtinish (Electronic Request) service in the eGov mobile app.

According to the Minister, 80 per cent of all public services are available in the eGov mobile app. More than 50 million public services have been rendered via it.