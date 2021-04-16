2,656 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,656 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 673. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 601 infections. 232 more have been infected with COVID-19 in Almaty region.

Karaganda region has reported 201 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh COVID-19 infections have also been registered in Aktobe region – 120, Shymkent city – 119, Atyrau region – 117, West Kazakhstan region – 112, and East Kazakhstan region – 106.

Akmola region has reported 90 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kyzylorda region – 75, Pavlodar region – 43, North Kazakhstan region – 42, Zhambyl region – 40, Mangistau region – 35, Kostanay region – 28, and Turkestan region – 22.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 281,351.