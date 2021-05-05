EN
    09:09, 05 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,663 new coronavirus recoveries reported in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,663 COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of people defeated the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Almaty city – 785. Coming in second is Aktobe region with 271 fresh recoveries. Nur-Sultan city has registered the third highest number of daily recoveries – 250.

    Almaty and Karaganda regions round out the top 5 with 203 and 197 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases have also been recorded in Akmola region – 178, Atyrau region – 131, and West Kazkahstan region – 122.

    84 patients made full recoveries in Zhambyl region, 82 in East Kazakhstan region, 76 in Shymkent city, 72 in Pavlodar region, 58 in Kyzylorda region, 42 in Mangistau region, 38 in Kostanay region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, and 37 in Turkestan region.

    284,371 have fully recovered from the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


