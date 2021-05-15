2,669 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,669 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Intergovernmental Commissions for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reports.

538 beat COVId-19 in Nur-Sultan, 628 in Almaty, 182 in Shymkent, 69 in Akmola region,136 in Aktobe region, 93 in Almaty region, 11 in Atyrau region, 34 in east Kazakhstan, 231 in Zhambyl region, 81 in West Kazakhstan, 424 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 64 in Kyzylorda region, 38 in Mangistau region, 104 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 312,837.