EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:38, 15 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,669 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,669 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Intergovernmental Commissions for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reports.

    538 beat COVId-19 in Nur-Sultan, 628 in Almaty, 182 in Shymkent, 69 in Akmola region,136 in Aktobe region, 93 in Almaty region, 11 in Atyrau region, 34 in east Kazakhstan, 231 in Zhambyl region, 81 in West Kazakhstan, 424 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 64 in Kyzylorda region, 38 in Mangistau region, 104 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 312,837.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!