TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:20, 16 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 2,683 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

    The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 11,448,363 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 115.75 doses per 100 people, WAM reports.

    This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

