    08:10, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    2,700 plus military, armed police personnel join quake relief in Sichuan

    CHENGDU. KAZINFORM Over 2,700 military and armed police personnel have been dispatched, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, to assist with disaster response after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

    As a result of their efforts, over 3,951 people have been evacuated to safe locations, 270 wounded survivors were rescued and treated. They also restored nearly 3 km of damaged roads, set up approximately 1,000 tents and transported 293 tonnes of disaster relief supplies, Xinhua reports.

    With swift and coordinated response efforts, members of the People's Liberation Army and armed police forces deployed drones for reconnaissance, and helicopters for transfer of the wounded and airdrop supplies.


    Tags:
    Earthquake World News China
