2,711 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,711 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 442,291, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

799 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 299 in Almaty, 127 in Shymkent, 63 in Aktobe region, 49 in Almaty region, 157 in Atyrau region, 70 in East Kazakhstan, 35 in Zhambyl region, 189 in West Kazakhstan, 395 in Karaganda region, 53 in Kostanay region, 43 in Kyzylorda region, 104 in Mangistau region, 118 in Pavlodar region, 42 in North Kazakhstan, 42 in Turkestan region.