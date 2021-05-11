EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:10, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2,735 return home with negative COVID-19 tests

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 26 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Great Britain, Italy, France, Turkey, Belarus, Georgia, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan on May 10, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    2,753 Kazakhstanis returned home at large, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports. All of them had negative PCR tests for coronavirus upon arrival.


    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!