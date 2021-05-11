2,735 return home with negative COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 26 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Great Britain, Italy, France, Turkey, Belarus, Georgia, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan on May 10, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

2,753 Kazakhstanis returned home at large, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports. All of them had negative PCR tests for coronavirus upon arrival.