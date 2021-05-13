2,791 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,791 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

388 beat the novel infection in Kazakh capital, 906 in Almaty, 88 in Shymkent, 62 in Akmola region, 16 in Aktobe region, 288 in Almaty region, 116 in Atyrau region, 76 in East Kazakhstan, 61 in Zhambyl region, 102 in West Kazakhstan, 380 in Karaganda region, 35 in Kostanay region, 67 in Kyzylorda region, 62 in Mangistau region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 37 in Turkestan region. the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose to 307,464.