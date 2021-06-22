2,809,447 Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Kazakhstan. 2,809,447 Kazakhstanis that is 28.4% of population subject to vaccination have got the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,715,750 received the 2nd,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsio told the Government meeting.

He added that as of today there are enough doses of the vaccine against coronavirus infection at the vaccination rooms the countrywide, in particular, 1.1 mln doses of the 1st component and 1.4 mln of the 2nd.

As earlier reported, 1,084 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.

273 beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 100 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent city, 18 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 85 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan, 48 in Zhambyl region, 138 in West Kazakhstan, 129 in Karaganda region, 29 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus he countrywide climbed to 386,127.