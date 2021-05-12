2,816 beat COVID-19 in past 24 hours, total at 304,673

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,816 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

389 recovered in Kazakh capital, 699 in Almaty, 73 in Shymkent, 157 in Akmola region, 149 in Aktobe region, 263 in Almaty region, 90 in Atyrau region, 77 in East Kazakhstan, 89 in Zhambyl region, 148 in West Kazakhstan, 393 in Karaganda region, 46 in Kostanay region, 73 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 82 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered from the novel infection the countrywide climbed to 304,673.