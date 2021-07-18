EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:35, 18 July 2021 | GMT +6

    2,823 more in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus in 24 hr

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,823 more people in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    1,077 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 337 in Almaty, 126 in Shymkent, 108 in Akmola region, 38 in Aktobe region, 44 in Almaty region, 36 in Atyrau region, 49 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 145 in West Kazakhstan, 664 in Karaganda region, 34 in Kostanay region, 37 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 62 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region. The total recoveries the countrywide rose to 430,060.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!