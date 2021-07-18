2,823 more in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 2,823 more people in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,077 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 337 in Almaty, 126 in Shymkent, 108 in Akmola region, 38 in Aktobe region, 44 in Almaty region, 36 in Atyrau region, 49 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 145 in West Kazakhstan, 664 in Karaganda region, 34 in Kostanay region, 37 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 62 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region. The total recoveries the countrywide rose to 430,060.